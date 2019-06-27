 Skip to main content

Search suspended for New Brunswick man missing in B.C.

Search suspended for New Brunswick man missing in B.C.

SECHELT, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A search has been suspended in British Columbia for a former New Brunswick man who vanished in a rural area about 125 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Thomas Hines, who recently moved from Sackville, N.B., to the small community of Egmont, B.C., was last seen on June 17, canoeing on Waugh Lake, not far from his new home.

His empty canoe was found the next day and a search was launched.

Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue and members of the RCMP’s dive team have scoured the surrounding bush and searched the lake bottom but have found no trace of the 26-year-old.

Const. Karen Whitby says RCMP have been in daily contact with Hines’ relatives in Atlantic Canada.

Whitby says the search has been halted indefinitely.

