A small backyard poultry flock in Kelowna, B.C., has tested positive for avian flu, the second known outbreak of the disease among flocks in British Columbia.

The highly infectious H5N1 strain of the illness was confirmed earlier this month on an Enderby farm in the North Okanagan.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture says it is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and B.C. poultry producers to ensure protection measures are in place.

The infected Kelowna flock has been quarantined and the statement says producers within a 12-kilometre radius have been notified.

The ministry also says a bald eagle recently found in Delta is positive for avian influenza – the second positive case among wild birds in B.C. since February, when the H5N1 strain was confirmed in the remains of a bald eagle in Vancouver.

Owners of small or backyard flocks are urged to watch for signs of illness in their birds, eliminate the chance for contact with wild birds and step up cleaning and disinfection of all clothing and equipment used when caring for their animals.

