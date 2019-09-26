 Skip to main content

British Columbia Second-degree murder charge laid 19 years after Kamloops woman’s disappearance

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Second-degree murder charge laid 19 years after Kamloops woman’s disappearance

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

RCMP say a second-degree murder charge has been laid 19 years after a pregnant mother of two was last seen in British Columbia.

Supt. Jeanette Theisen says 52-year-old Trent Larsen was charged earlier this month with the May 2000 murder of 27-year-old Angel Fehr, who was five-months pregnant.

Larsen, who lived with Fehr when she disappeared, remains in custody and court documents show he has another court appearance in Kamloops on Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Theisen says Fehr was reported missing in June 2000, two months after she left Abbotsford for a return trip to Kamloops following Easter dinner with her family, her two daughters and Larsen, who was driving her home.

The unsolved case was handed over to the RCMP’s major crimes unit and Theisen says several policing partners and other specialized units uncovered information that led to the charges.

Fehr’s body was found last weekend on a rural property near 100 Mile House and police say the property owner is not linked to the murder and assisted police in recovering the remains.

Theisen describes the assistance of the property owner as “invaluable.”

She also read a statement from one of Fehr’s daughters, thanking those for their work in finding her mother’s remains.

“The family is also extremely grateful to the property owner for his kindness and generosity through the search,” the statement says.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter