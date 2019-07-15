 Skip to main content

British Columbia Second-degree murder charge laid in connection with February slaying in Surrey, B.C.

Second-degree murder charge laid in connection with February slaying in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Homicide investigators in Surrey, B.C., say a murder charge has been laid in connection with a slaying earlier this year.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 26-year-old Pee Lee Pi of Surrey was arrested July 12 and charged with the second-degree murder of 68-year-old Tee Bor.

Police have not commented on a motive, but at the time of the Feb. 17 attack RCMP said they did not believe it was linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Bor was found in a housing complex in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood suffering from serious injuries and died a short time later in hospital.

Investigators have never said how he was injured but in the latest statement they say the slaying was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Pi remains in custody and is due to appear before a provincial court judge in Surrey.

