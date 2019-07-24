 Skip to main content

British Columbia Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Vancouver businessman John McIver

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A charge has been laid in connection with the slaying of a long-time Vancouver businessman.

Vancouver police say Brian Holt has been charged with the second-degree murder of John McIver, who was also known as Jack.

Holt appeared in court Wednesday and remains in custody until his next court date.

The 78-year-old McIver was found dead inside his south Vancouver appliance store on June 26.

Police have not said how McIver died but they believe the homicide was targeted.

It was Vancouver’s sixth murder of 2019.

