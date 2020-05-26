 Skip to main content
// //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Two people taken to hospital after early morning stabbings along busy Vancouver street

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two people were hurt in a violent stabbing attack on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside early Tuesday, police said.

An e-mailed statement from Const. Tania Visintin said police responded to an assault in the area of Hastings Street and Gore Avenue at around 6 a.m.

“Two people have been taken to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was under arrest, but Visintin said the attack appeared to be isolated.

The public was not considered to be at risk, she said.

Traffic along a busy section of Hastings Street remained closed and Visintin advised the public to stay clear of the area.

Early images from the scene showed numerous police vehicles blocking a stretch of Hastings Street between Gore and Dunlevy avenues.

A large section of sidewalk was behind police tape and evidence markers also dotted the area and extended into the middle of the street.

More information could be released as the investigation proceeds, Visintin said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies