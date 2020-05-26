Two people taken to hospital after early morning stabbings along busy Vancouver street

Two people were hurt in a violent stabbing attack on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside early Tuesday, police said.

An e-mailed statement from Const. Tania Visintin said police responded to an assault in the area of Hastings Street and Gore Avenue at around 6 a.m.

“Two people have been taken to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” she wrote.

No one was under arrest, but Visintin said the attack appeared to be isolated.

The public was not considered to be at risk, she said.

Traffic along a busy section of Hastings Street remained closed and Visintin advised the public to stay clear of the area.

Early images from the scene showed numerous police vehicles blocking a stretch of Hastings Street between Gore and Dunlevy avenues.

A large section of sidewalk was behind police tape and evidence markers also dotted the area and extended into the middle of the street.

More information could be released as the investigation proceeds, Visintin said.

