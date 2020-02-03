 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Sentencing hearing under way for man convicted of killing Abbotsford police officer

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A photo of Oscar Arfmann is seen during a news conference held by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at RCMP headquarters, in Surrey, B.C.

Geordon Omand/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The wife of a murdered British Columbia police officer says he treated everyone with compassion and fairness and yet he was shot in the back for his kindness.

A sentencing hearing is under way for Oscar Arfmann who was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in November 2017.

The British Columbia Supreme Court trial heard the officer arrived first on the scene and was alone when he was ambushed by Arfmann, who shot him twice from behind.

The officer’s wife, Denise Davidson, says he was a man who didn’t hesitate to put his own life in danger as the job required, and he stepped out of his vehicle that day to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.

She says she, her husband and their three children immigrated from the United Kingdom for a better life and Davidson once told her that he believed no one would ever shoot a cop in Abbotsford.

She told the court that her life has been shattered by his murder and she has no vision for the future because she can’t imagine life without her husband.

A psychiatrist told the trial Arfmann had psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia at the time of the murder, but was capable of understanding his actions, although he denied killing the officer even after the conviction.

His lawyer, Martin Peters, said it was open to the court to find Arfmann not criminally responsible for the murder because of mental disorder.

Instead, Peters said Arfmann directed him to tell the judge that he wanted to be sentenced for first-degree murder.

The conviction of first-degree murder is an automatic life sentence of 25 years before parole can be considered.

Today’s hearing will allow for victim impact statements from Davidson’s family, friends and co-workers.

