Seven arrested as Vancouver police dismantle ‘violent crime group’

The Vancouver police and British Columbia’s integrated anti-gang agency say they have worked together to dismantle a “violent crime group.”

Vancouver Supt. Mike Porteous says seven members of the Gill Group, including its leader, 21-year-old Taqdir Gill, have been arrested and face conspiracy and weapons charges.

Gill, who remains in custody, is charged with six offences, including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, extortion and weapons offences.

Two 17-year-old youths and four men, ranging in age from 19 to 23, also face conspiracy and weapons charges.

Porteous says the Gill Group also worked on a contract basis with bigger crime groups, although he would not name those groups, saying that formed part of the investigation.

Many of the arrests occurred last October after what police said was a spike in criminal activity across Metro Vancouver, but Porteous says the murder conspiracy charges were laid more recently.