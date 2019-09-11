Seven charges laid against woman following series of luggage thefts from Vancouver’s airport

Open this photo in gallery Police say the alleged thefts occurred between July 12 and Aug. 2. Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

Seven charges have been laid after the RCMP investigated a series of luggage thefts at Vancouver International Airport.

Police say a Vancouver woman was arrested early last month.

The province’s prosecution service says it has approved seven counts of theft under $5,000 against a 26-year-old Miriam Tremblay.

Police say the alleged thefts occurred at luggage carousels in the airport’s domestic terminal between July 12 and Aug. 2.

