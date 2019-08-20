 Skip to main content

British Columbia Several workers escorted away from Vancouver horse racing track as part of CBSA investigation

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Several workers escorted away from Vancouver horse racing track as part of CBSA investigation

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Several people have been removed from a Vancouver horse racing track as part of an investigation by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

A release from Hastings Racecourse says border services agents arrived at the park, owned by Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, at about 6 a.m. Monday.

It says a number of people employed and supervised by various horse owners and trainers were escorted off the site, and none of those who were removed is affiliated with or employed by Great Canadian.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the border services agency says it was conducting investigations at the track related to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The Canadian Border Services Agency says it conducts enforcement actions when it is believed that a contravention of the Customs Act or the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act has occurred.

The statement says it would be inappropriate to provide any further information while the investigation is under way and didn’t say if the people remain in custody.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter