 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Shifting weather pattens and outdoor burning prompts advisory in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Emissions from vehicles, outdoor burning and fireworks along with a shift in weather patterns has prompted an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver over the weekend.

Metro Vancouver announced Friday that the air quality advisory would also cover the central Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

Fine particulate matter refers to tiny airborne solid or liquid droplets that can easily penetrate indoors because of their size.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the current air quality is fair, but a stagnant weather pattern over the region along with light winds, especially in the evening and overnight, is expected to cause fine particulate matter to build up.

Authorities are asking people to minimize wood burning activities and the use of fireworks until weather conditions improve.

They say people with heart and lung diseases, pregnant women, infants and the elderly should follow the advice of their health care providers during this period.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter