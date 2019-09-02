 Skip to main content

British Columbia Shuswap Lake speedboat incident leads RCMP to presume one man drowned as search continues

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Shuswap Lake speedboat incident leads RCMP to presume one man drowned as search continues

Salmon Arm, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

RCMP in British Columbia are searching for a man, presumed drowned, following a boating incident on Shuswap Lake west of Kamloops.

Marine Search and Rescue from Sicamous, RCMP and provincial ambulance services answered a call about an incident involving two large speedboats on the Salmon Arm of Shuswap Lake between Canoe and Sicamous on Sunday evening.

The boats were travelling east in tandem when one of them lost control, sending a man and a woman into the water.

Story continues below advertisement

People in the other boat pulled a 25-year-old woman from the water and police say she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties and Search and Rescue personnel searched extensively for the man, who has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann, until 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

RCMP say Hartmann is missing and presumed drowned, though local Search and Rescue continue to search the area with air support.

Police have taken custody of the two speedboats as they investigate the factors that led to the incident.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter