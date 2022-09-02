Margaret Go, left, and her friend Sam Wei read a copy of Sing Tao Daily at their seniors residence in Vancouver on Sept. 1.Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

Ever since Margaret Go and her husband migrated from Hong Kong to Vancouver in 1988, picking up the Sing Tao Daily from a grocery store had been part of the couple’s daily routine. Canada’s largest Chinese-language newspaper was not only Ms. Go’s main source of information, it was a pastime, a source of entertainment and an essential medium connecting her with mainstream society.

But like so many other print publications, the 44-year-old newspaper ended its daily print run last week so the company can divert more resources to its online presence. The move saddened members of Canada’s Chinese community and left many seniors who struggle with English and technology, like Ms. Go, feeling suddenly disconnected.

“Reading Sing Tao Daily is like eating food to me,” said Ms. Go, 78. “Without it, it’s like without eating.”

Even though there are other Chinese-language dailies in the country, such as Ming Pao, Ms. Go said that for her and many of her friends the Sing Tao Daily was their go-to paper and the only news source for some seniors in the community.

Sing Tao Media Group Canada has been planning the diversification of its business over the past few years, and with the print edition hit hard by the pandemic, the company had to make a difficult decision, said Calvin Wong, the company’s president and chief executive.

“We find that the timing is right now,” Mr. Wong said.

“Reaching out to our audience over multiple platforms has been our strategy over the last few years,” he said, noting that the company launched its online edition about 12 years ago and expanded to broadcasting a year after that.

He said a growing number of readers have been accessing Sing Tao content through its websites, apps and daily e-mails. Over the past 30 days, the online version has reached 90,000 users, Mr. Wong said.

The company will continue to publish its weekly magazines.

“We know that we’ll surely miss our readers, especially those seniors who have been loyal readers for close to 40 years. At the same time, we are not giving up anything in trying to connect ourselves with the Canadian-Chinese community at all,” Mr. Wong said.

The Sing Tao Daily, among Hong Kong’s oldest newspapers, was founded in 1938. In 1978, Sing Tao Daily Canada, which covered both local and foreign news, especially from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, was launched in Toronto. It made its way to Vancouver in 1983 and, five years later, Calgary.

As immigrants from Hong Kong flooded into Canada in the 1980s and nineties, driven by the uncertainty surrounding Britain’s decision to hand over the territory to China in 1997, Chinese-language media in this country were suddenly ready for prime time.

Back then, Chinese-language dailies burst with advertisements. The Sing Tao Daily had more than 100 pages – thicker than any English-language daily paper, Mr. Wong said. It reached more than 240,000 readers weekly in Vancouver area in the 1990s, but readership dropped about 50 per cent during the pandemic.

“But then I do believe times change and people’s habit of using media change. And then we have to be proactive,” he said.

Mr. Wong said the digital content has not only attracted many younger or newer immigrants to Canada but also people still considering a move to this country, including Hong Kongers planning to flee the Asian financial hub, which has been rocked by protests for years and has increasingly come under Beijing’s autocratic rule.

Still, the loss of the print edition will be mourned.

The paper “has been a very significant piece of our heritage in Canada, because it really connected the Chinese diaspora coming from Asia into Canada,” said Sarah Ling, the president of the Chinese Canadian Historical Society of BC.

“But not only that, it helped them become familiar with their new homes in Canada and learn about what’s happening in the local community.”

Ms. Ling said her father, who lives in Northern B.C., would always pick up the Sing Tao Daily when he visited Vancouver to look for information about good restaurants. She thinks that, with the end of the print version, some Chinese businesses will feel the pinch, as they partially rely on such papers to promote their services.

“I think it will be a challenging transition for especially the older generation, who relied on Sing Tao as a key source of information and cultural connections.”

Ms. Go, who lives in a retirement home in Vancouver’s Chinatown, said she likes to read the local news, and sometimes the stock market, but her favourite is the entertainment section, which covers news about movie stars and singers back home. She hasn’t figured out how to transition to the digital version yet.

“They shouldn’t stop printing dailies entirely,” she said.

Yang Qiyun, 72, lives in the same retirement home and described the daily as the “bridge” between many members of the Chinese community and broader society.

“It helps with the communication or exchanges between us,” Ms. Yang said.

