Small but out-of-control wildfire burns near Highway 3 in southern B.C.

Small but out-of-control wildfire burns near Highway 3 in southern B.C.

KEREMEOS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Wildfire crews battling a blaze in British Columbia’s southern Okanagan aren’t expecting much help from the weather as temperatures in the region were forecast to be among the highest in the province today.

Environment Canada says highs of 34 C, in Osoyoos, will feel closer to 36 C with the humidity, while there’s a risk of thunderstorms and gusty winds overnight and early Saturday.

An out-of-control wildfire has been burning west of Osoyoos, near Highway 3, since Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service website says flames have charred about half of a square kilometre of bush.

Highway 3 between Osoyoos and Keremeos was closed as the fire crept close to the road, but the route reopened within hours.

The wildfire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

