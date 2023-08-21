Open this photo in gallery: Smoke from wildfires fills the air in Kelowna, B.C., on Aug. 19.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The BC Wildfire Service says weather across British Columbia will be impacted by a hurricane in Southern California, challenging firefighters already battling hundreds of fires that forced 30,000 people from their homes and caused a provincial state of emergency.

It says the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Columbia Shuswap region, which merged and encompassed the Adams Lake wildfire this weekend, is now about 410 square kilometres in size.

The Service warns that Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to bring 20 kilometre per hour winds moving east across the province, with gusts up to 40 kilometres an hour.

But, it says wildfire smoke may help temper the flames as 2 to 3 millimetres of rain is forecast in the region tonight.

The summer the sun turned red: Canadians wake up to the reality of climate change under a veil of smoke

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in Cornwall, Prince Edward Island on Monday, said the wildfires in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia have meant people are facing “horrific situations.” He noted that some Canadians are needing to flee for their lives and they are worrying about their communities.

Canadians across the country are “watching in horror” the images of “apocalyptic devastation,” he added.

The Prime Minister said another meeting of the Incident Response Group will be convened Monday to discuss ongoing federal supports. The group also met last week.

Mr. Trudeau said that Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan is participating in Monday’s meeting from his home province of B.C. while he leads the federal response to the wildfires.

Over the weekend, the federal government approved a request for additional assistance from B.C.

The Decibel: The people most affected by wildfire smoke

This comes after Environment Canada issued air quality advisories for much of southern B.C., warning about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke.

Wildfire maps 2023: Tracking fires and air quality across Canada

The Metro Vancouver Regional District, which issued an air quality advisory on Sunday, is recommending people, especially those with underlying health conditions, postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

There are more than 380 active wildfires burning in B.C., including the 110-square-kilometre McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.

After crews were able to make progress fighting the fire on Sunday, Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting told a press conference crews will be taking advantage of good weather to go into neighbourhoods and extinguish fires around homes and create a “guard.”

Whiting said that while the amount of smoke in the air has been “tough” it is reducing the sun’s intensity, which helps in the fight.

He said he expects they’ll be able to start reaching out to evacuees over the next few days to inform them if their homes have survived the fire.

There is no official count of how many homes have been destroyed, but officials have acknowledged damage is “significant.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.

Mr. Blair announced the deployment to the town located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in a tweet yesterday afternoon, saying it will bring the number of soldiers who are helping the territory around Hay River and Yellowknife to around 400.

N.W.T officials say a fire that’s forced the evacuation of Yellowknife didn’t grow much yesterday and still remains about 15 kilometres away from the capital, but the fight is expected to become more difficult as temperatures rise this week.

Fire information officer Mike Westwick says it has been challenging for crews to suppress fires with winds shifting regularly, which means they have to change their attack strategy.

Premier Caroline Cochrane says she has spoken with the Prime Minister as well as several federal ministers including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, about how the territory needs financial assistance to deal with the fires and help evacuees.

Planning is already underway in case the upcoming school year is disrupted, Ms. Cochrane adds, noting the response could be online learning, which was done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a report from Kristy Kirkup.