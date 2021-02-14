Snowboarder dies after avalanche near Whistler, B.C., RCMP say

A snowboarder has died from their injuries after being caught in an avalanche near Whistler, B.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Whistler RCMP say three people were caught in the slide near the Brandywine Bowl area, but did not provide status updates on the other two.

Police say they believe the trio had been caught in an avalanche while attempting to leave the area before getting trapped.

It’s the second deadly slide in the region this weekend.

One person was killed and two others were hurt on Friday when four people were caught in an avalanche near the Blackcomb Glacier.

Police say they have had four serious search and rescue calls in the past four days and are asking skiers and snowboarders to avoid the backcountry.

