British Columbia

Snowfall warnings issued for parts of Metro Vancouver as storm hits B.C.

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Snowfall warnings have been issued for several regions of British Columbia, including parts of Metro Vancouver.

The Environment Canada warnings cover the central Interior including the Cariboo, Prince George and Stewart-Nechako regions, as well as inland sections of the north coast and parts of Greater Vancouver.

The weather office is calling for as much as 10 centimetres of snow at higher elevations of Vancouver’s North Shore, along with parts of Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, while areas closer to sea level could see up to two centimetres.

Inland sections of the north coast, including the District of Stewart, can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow, while forecasters are calling for 10 centimetres and gusty, 50 km/h winds over the central Interior before conditions ease.

Special weather statements are also up for central and eastern parts of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast, with snow possible along the Port Alberni summit, Malahat and Sea-to-Sky highways.

The front is expected to move out of B.C. overnight.

