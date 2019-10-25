 Skip to main content

Snowfall, wind warnings issued as storm sweeps across large sections of B.C.

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A nasty storm is sweeping across much of British Columbia, bringing heavy snow to central and northeastern parts of the province while powerful winds are forecast to batter much of the south coast and southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and wind warnings for several B.C. regions.

Snow is blanketing the Peace region, Bulkley Valley and higher elevations of Highway 97, with as much as 15 centimetres expected.

B.C. Hydro’s website shows more than 3,000 northern customers were without power as trees snap power lines.

Wind warnings cover the southern Gulf Islands, a large part of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Canyon, with gusts of up to 90 km/h possible, while special weather statements are issued for the Fraser Valley and most of the Okanagan.

Environment Canada expects conditions to ease by evening but warns gusts will be strong enough to toss loose items or break branches.

