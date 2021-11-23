A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Nov. 22.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Some evacuees were set to return home Tuesday and a key railway corridor was expected to reopen following record rainfall in British Columbia that caused flooding and triggered mudslides.

A week after the entire city of Merritt was forced to evacuate when a river flooded into the community of about 7,000, Mayor Linda Brown announced the first phase of a three-step, return-home plan.

Some residents were to start returning at noon Tuesday, with certain properties remaining on evacuation alert and under a boil-water advisory.

“What you are coming home to is a city that’s changed,” said Brown in a post on the city’s website.

City officials have said about 1,500 residents are part of the first homecoming phase.

“You will be asked to put as little sewage as possible down the drain, as we cannot process it,” Brown said. “You will be asked to use as little water as possible to preserve supplies for the fire department, and you will not have an operational hospital.”

The evacuation was ordered Nov. 15 as the Coldwater River burst its banks and overwhelmed the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The plant is now accepting sewage but can’t treat it, so raw sewage is being released into the river while further repairs are made, Brown said.

Details about the second phase are expected by Thursday. The city warned that Phase 3 for areas where damage was more substantial will likely be under the evacuation order “for an extended period of time.”

Environment Canada posted special weather statements early Tuesday for much of B.C.’s inner south coast, including the flood-damaged Fraser Valley. The statement warned a new storm is expected to hit the region Wednesday night, dropping 40 to 80 millimetres of rain, before easing Friday.

“This storm will be shorter-lived and less intense than the event over Nov. 13-15. However, it will still bring moderate to heavy rain and strong winds.”

A second so-called atmospheric river is also forecast to drench the south coast Saturday, the weather office said, with total accumulations from both storms likely to exceed 100 millimetres.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said it planned to reopen its line between Kamloops and Vancouver on Tuesday, but CP’s CEO cautioned the next 10 days will be critical as the company moves toward returning to full service.

A river, caused by massive rains, cut off about 150 members of the Nooaitch First Nation near Merritt, B.C. this week. But just days later crews are putting the finishing touches on the reconstruction. The Canadian Press

CP said it would work closely with customers and terminals to clear backlogs and get freight moving efficiently again.

Canadian National issued a statement saying the railway plans to restore limited service over flood-affected track by Wednesday “barring any unforeseen issues.”

Supply chain troubles, including a precautionary closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, have led to some shortages. The B.C. government said Monday that gas rationing would be in effect across the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and parts of southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Parkland Corp. processes the crude oil supplied by the Trans Mountain pipeline and said it would pause its refinery operations in Burnaby, B.C., while the pipeline is off-line.

The refinery, which is a key source of gasoline for the Vancouver area, will be maintained in ready-mode so it can resume processing quickly once sufficient crude oil feedstocks become available, Parkland said in a statement.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu earlier announced that Ottawa will provide $4.4 million in funding to the First Nations Emergency Services Society in B.C. to support Aboriginal communities affected by flooding.

Terry Teegee, regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, said more than 100 Indigenous and First Nations communities have been affected by the flooding and landslides, and several are waiting for resources to be helicoptered in.

It's too soon to even start assessing the damage to washed out roads in some areas of B.C. hit by heavy rains and mudslides. This aerial video shows collapsed bridges and mud-covered roads along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C. The Canadian Press

