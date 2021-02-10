Spread of COVID-19 in Whistler, B.C., ski resort slows, health officials say

Transmission of COVID-19 is slowing in Whistler, B.C., after health authorities warned of a rapid spread over several weeks.

Vancouver Coastal Health says in a news release that as of Monday, it had identified 43 new cases and 24 older cases in the resort community.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 614 COVID-19 infections in Whistler, but the authority says based on epidemiological data, transmission is decreasing.

The health authority says most of the cases continue to be among young adults who are becoming infected in household settings.

B.C. reported another 469 infections of COVID-19 on Wednesday and six more deaths.

With little vaccine in reserve, B.C. has distributed just over 3,700 shots for a total of 157,797 vaccinations since December.

