Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at B.C. long-term care home, Fraser Health says

Fraser Health says a staff member at a long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health authority says in a statement that the case is at New Vista Care Home, which is operated by New Vista Care Society.

A Fraser Health rapid response team is on site, and communication with residents and families is under way.

Fraser Health says the outbreak is limited to one unit in the building.

It says the staff member is self isolating at home.

The health authority says it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

