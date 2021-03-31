Staff shortage, poor infection control at heart of BC’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Staff shortage, poor infection control at heart of BC’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak

Justine Hunter and Xiao Xu
Victoria and Vancouver
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother who passed away was a resident, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

There was a lack of understanding about infection control measures during a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 41 seniors at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place long term care home, and the problems were compounded by a staff shortage as dozens of workers fell ill from the virus, an internal report has found.

The Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) inspection report, obtained by The Globe and Mail through a Freedom of Information request, was produced in response to complaints from multiple families about the facility’s management of the outbreak.

The report is light on details, and families continue to call for accountability and answers about why the pandemic took such a heavy toll at this care home. The family of one victim said the report makes clear that the deaths didn’t have to happen.

Story continues below advertisement

A staff member of Little Mountain Place tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20, but families of the residents were initially told the exposure posed a minimal risk to their loved ones. The next day, a resident tested positive, and an outbreak was declared on Nov. 22. Almost all the residents - 99 out of 112 - contracted the virus, along with 71 members of the staff.

Staff levels were sufficient prior to the outbreak, according to the review, but with so many workers off sick, the home no longer met normal care requirements, much less the additional demands required to care for residents as the virus spread through the population.

“As the staffing compliment became increasingly affected as result of the virus, staffing levels fell below [the facility’s] baseline, which temporarily affected the daily operations of the facility,” the report found.

Infection control procedures at Little Mountain Place was also found to be out of compliance with regulatory requirements. “It was identified that the facility household team did not fully comprehend or implement the intended infection control/enhanced cleaning measures appropriately.”

The health authority sent in a specialized infection control cleaning team to the facility on Dec. 13, and a follow-up inspection late in January concluded that Little Mountain Place now meets the health authority’s requirements.

Parb Bains, whose 89-year-old grandmother died of COVID-19 at the care home on Dec. 20, said the findings confirms some of the concerns raised by the families of residents about staffing levels, but it falls short of the answers her family wants.

“My grandmother didn’t have to die,” Ms. Bains said in an interview Monday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that the care home assured families that all infection control measures had been implemented. “So obviously, they weren’t,” she said. And she said she wants to know why the health authority waited so long to offer assistance.

“That’s just ridiculous that they did education for appropriate cleaning measures like that… almost nine months after the pandemic started in Canada. And they knew that seniors were being targeted, and were most at risk, so why weren’t these measures taken at the beginning? It could have prevented so many deaths,” Ms. Bains said.

Bernadette Cheung’s grandmother died of COVID the same day as Ms. Bains’ grandmother.

She said the report lacked details, and offers no plan for the future. “The piece that I’m missing still, is management taking accountability for these kinds of weaknesses?” she asked. “What about all those lives that were lost? It’s great that they’re now in compliance based on the specifics of this report, but the fact is 41 people still died, so what are they going to do about that part?”

The executive director of the facility, Angela Millar, resigned earlier this year, and Vancouver Coastal Health has placed the care home under administration. Officials from health authority have not provided comment on the findings of their review.

In a letter to families dated March 26, Michelle Preston, the health authority’s regional director for patient care quality, defended her agency’s conduct. “VCH responded appropriately to address the facility’s infection prevention and control needs during the outbreak once engaged to do so by [Little Mountain Place}.”

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia’s independent watchdog for seniors, Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie, is conducting her own review on pandemic deaths in care homes which will include the Little Mountain outbreak. That report is not expected to be completed until the summer.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies