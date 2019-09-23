 Skip to main content

date 2019-09-23

British Columbia Strike by workers at high-end Vancouver hotels expands to fourth property

Strike by workers at high-end Vancouver hotels expands to fourth property

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A strike by workers at high-end Vancouver hotels has spread to a fourth property as unionized staff at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have launched job action.

Unite Here Local 40 says front-desk agents, room attendants, chefs and other staff set up picket lines Sunday after negotiations broke down.

A statement from the union says its members have been without a contract for eight months.

It says the strike is the first in the history of the 155-room Hotel Georgia property, which is managed by Rosewood Hotels and Resorts.

Unite Here Local 40 members walked out last Thursday at the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront.

The union says workload, safety and job security are key issues in the strikes at all four locations.

