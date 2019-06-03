 Skip to main content

British Columbia Study shows sediment from fishing choking out British Columbia’s sea sponges

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Fishing activity is choking the delicate glass sea sponges along British Columbia’s northern coast and a report says the sediment risks killing an ecosystem if they die off.

The study, published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series, says activities such as bottom trawling, where a weighted net is dragged across the sea floor, can smother the sponges by clogging their internal filtration system.

The authors, including biologists at the University of Alberta, studied three species of glass sponges found at depths from 30 to 200 metres in the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound.

The paper says the reefs also provide extensive habitat for many commercially important fish and invertebrates, such as Pacific halibut, rockfish and spot prawn, which brings also brings fishing pressures to the sponge reefs.

The study’s co-author Sally Leys says clogged sponges can die, spelling trouble for other animals that use them as homes or food.

She says sponges are a critical part of the marine ecosystem as they act like a filtration system for the sea, consuming bacteria and returning nutrients to the waters that help to sustain plankton and fish populations.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the report was published in the journal Marine Ecology.

