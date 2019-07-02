 Skip to main content

Successful B.C. gymnastics program for seniors to be piloted at other facilities

Successful B.C. gymnastics program for seniors to be piloted at other facilities

DELTA, Canada
The Canadian Press
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 27, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO

The B.C. government has provided a $150,000 grant to a seniors’ gymnastics program in Delta, B.C., with an aim to help the elderly increase balance and co-ordination and help with everyday activities like climbing stairs.

The Delta Gymnastics Society’s program, called Seniors Can Move, was funded in part by the federal government when it began last year.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the provincial funding will also be used to buy equipment and help Delta Gymnastics scale up the 10-week program so it can be piloted at 16 other facilities.

Dix says the goal is to provide 75 weeks of programming through the fall of 2020.

Delta Gymnastics executive director Ana Arciniega says the free program allows seniors to gain strength and prevent falls.

She says part of the weekly one-hour program’s success involves social engagement, including with younger generations.

