British Columbia Supercar speeding at 161 km per hour impounded 10 minutes after owner paid for it: police

Supercar speeding at 161 km per hour impounded 10 minutes after owner paid for it: police

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
West Vancouver police say a supercar was impounded last week just moments after the owner picked it up from a dealership.

Police say in a news release that a traffic officer saw a 2019 McLaren 600L-T supercar travelling at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 1 near 15th Street on June 17.

The release says the vehicle’s speed was measured at approximately 161 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometre per hour zone.

The traffic officer safely stopped the vehicle on the highway, where the owner said they just left the dealership after purchasing the vehicle 10 minutes earlier.

The supercar was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days for excessive speeding and the driver, a 39-year-old man from Coquitlam, was served a $368 violation ticket.

Const. Kevin Goodmurphy says that as the long weekend approaches, West Vancouver police want to remind everyone to obey speed limits and drive responsibly.

