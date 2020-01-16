Supreme Court dismisses B.C. bid to limit heavy oil shipments across the province

Open this photo in gallery Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion Project sit on rail cars at a stockpile site in Kamloops, B.C., May 29, 2018. Dennis Owen/Reuters

The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously dismissed British Columbia’s proposal to limit the amount of heavy oil shipped across the province.

Following a one-day hearing, the bench deliberated for less than half an hour before Chief Justice Richard Wagner announced the decision, upholding a lower court ruling that the amendments proposed by B.C. would be unconstitutional because only Ottawa has such oversight of the federally owned and regulated Trans Mountain pipeline.

“We are all of the view to dismiss the appeal for the unanimous reasons of the court of appeal for British Columbia,” he said.

Joseph Arvay, the high-profile constitutional lawyer hired by the B.C. government to lead the reference case, had argued that the province was simply seeking the authority to protect its environment “from the harm caused by hazardous substances and in particular heavy oil or bitumen,” and disputed the government of Alberta’s argument that B.C.’s sole purpose was to thwart the pipeline expansion project.

But members of the bench challenged the province’s intent.

Justice Malcolm Rowe said B.C.’s NDP government made it clear before the last provincial election that it intended to try to stop the pipeline. “Because that’s what they said they were going to do. I believe them.”

