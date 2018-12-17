Surrey, B.C. Mayor Doug McCallum fights for ‘weighted vote’ tactic, concerning councillors

Open this photo in gallery Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, left, is sworn in during an inauguration ceremony in Surrey, B.C. on Nov. 5, 2018, in this handout photo. Brian Dennehy/The Canadian Press

Surrey’s new mayor risks fracturing the strong consensus that has existed in the Lower Mainland on transit issues by pushing through votes with a mechanism that allows Surrey and Vancouver to dominate decisions, say several local mayors.

And there’s a danger that, if Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart continue to use that mechanism as Mr. McCallum fights to get approvals for his switch to a SkyTrain line in Surrey, mayors in many of the region’s 21 municipalities will simply start walking out of meetings and make it impossible to reach any decisions, they say.

"If people around the table perceive the majority can be ignored … you could have 10 people stand up and walk out to get coffee when the vote comes,” said Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart, one of many who were concerned at last week’s mayors’ council meeting with the way Mr. McCallum called for a “weighted vote” – in which representatives get votes according to their populations – in order to get his way on several decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

West Vancouver Councillor Craig Cameron, who was representing his city at the meeting, said that it’s not a “healthy dynamic” for Surrey to be forcing its way like that.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Coté also said it was a concern. “I hope we do get back to more collaboration. If members do not feel their voices are being heard, [refusing to vote at meetings] is a potential thing.”

But Mr. McCallum says he is only using that tactic to get the other mayors to go along with the transit plan that the previous council had endorsed.

That plan provided $3.7-billion for transit in Surrey, he said, and that’s all Surrey still wants, even though the city is now asking that it be spent on one 16-kilometre SkyTrain line from central Surrey to Langley, instead of on 27 kilometres for two light-rail lines, as originally planned.

“It’s not good to have a weighted vote, because it does split the council,” Mr. McCallum says. “But I think they need to understand that all we’re doing is what the previous mayors’ council had approved. It’s on the new mayors to read the history.”

The problem for Mr. McCallum, and the council, is that only the first two phases of the plan had firm funding in place. Those phases included $1.6-billion for Surrey’s first light-rail line connecting three of its key neighbourhoods.

The third phase, which would have provided the $1.9-billion allocated for Surrey’s second light-rail line to Langley, has not yet gone through the typically painful negotiation over which levels of government will pay for what.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At the council, normally each of the 23 representatives from 21 cities, Tsawwassen First Nation and the electoral area that includes the University of British Columbia, gets one vote, equally, on all decisions.

In a weighted vote, Vancouver gets 32 and Surrey gets 26 out of a total of 134, meaning the region’s two largest cities can win every vote if they just get 10 more votes from among the group.

On Thursday, Mr. McCallum called for weighted votes on five decisions affecting staff recommendations to start planning work for a Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line.

Surrey, Vancouver, Delta, the City of Langley and the Tsawwassen First Nation representatives voted together, against 17 other mayors and the University of B.C. representative.

Many mayors on Thursday had concerns about the change of plans for Surrey’s transit, saying there are a lot of unanswered questions.

They wanted a commitment from Surrey to pay back the $57-million that was already spent on the light-rail line.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, many of them said it wasn’t sound planning to start building a SkyTrain line when no one knows how much the current phase of funding – $1.6-billion – can cover of the total cost of the line.