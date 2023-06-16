Open this photo in gallery: Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, in Surrey, B.C., on April 28. Locke has announced the council has voted to revert its policing back to the RCMP, a move than will cost the city millions of dollars.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

City council in Surrey, B.C., has voted to revert its policing back to the RCMP, a move that will cost the city millions of dollars.

Mayor Brenda Locke told reporters Friday that she has spoken to Premier David Eby and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth about council’s decision.

The B.C. government recommended in April that the city continue its transition to the independent Surrey Police Service, offering $150 million over five years to help cover costs, but saying it would not pay the estimated $72 million in severance for officers if council decided to go back to the RCMP.

The transition to the independent police force was well under way when Locke was elected last October on the promise to return policing to the Mounties.

Locke says she couldn’t estimate the cost of the move back to the RCMP.

“It will obviously be millions, but we don’t know what those millions will look like,” she said.

When pushed further on potential costs to taxpayers, Locke said the option to stay with the RCMP was “far, far less costly” than moving forward with the Surrey Police Service.

Locke declined to disclose how the councillors voted, who voted or any other details regarding the vote, saying officials signed non-disclosure agreements and their meeting was “behind closed doors.”

“Now that the political delays are over, we can all work together to what brought us here in the first place,” Locke said, adding the major issue is public safety for Surrey.

Farnworth had said the government’s decision to recommend staying with the independent force was a safety issue based largely on deployment throughout the Lower Mainland due to 1,500 RCMP vacancies across B.C.

The mayor said she has informed Surrey Police Service and the RCMP of the council’s decision.

“I spoke at length with the RCMP commanding officer for British Columbia and the officer in charge of Surrey detachment and people have assured me that they can, they will and are already in the process of meeting the obligations that the dissolution of the Surrey Police Services places upon them.”

Locke said the city is currently looking at the timeline of when the Surrey RCMP will be returned to full strength, but in the meantime it is expected that Surrey police and the RCMP detachment will work together with “professionalism” ensuring the service level remains high.