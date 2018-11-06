Surrey council unanimously passes motion to drop RCMP and launch new police force

The new mayor and council in British Columbia’s second largest city have passed a motion to oust the RCMP and launch their own new force within two years.

Shortly after being sworn in Monday night, Mayor Doug McCallum and all eight councillors unanimously endorsed the motion that will see the creation of the Surrey Police Department.

The long-awaited action, an election promise by Mr. McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition, which won seven of eight council seats, calls for the termination of the RCMP’s policing contract in Surrey.

During the recent campaign, Mr. McCallum and his team made the argument that Surrey would get better policing from their own force.

At a news conference Monday, Mr. McCallum acknowledged the quick timetable for creating a new force but said he is sticking to his promise to voters. “We are going to move very fast,” he said.

The new mayor, returning to an office he held for nine years ending in 2005, said early indications are 50 to 60 per cent of Mounties in Surrey now would move over to a new city force.

Mr. McCallum said he is aiming to secure officers via the Justice Institute of British Columbia, which trains police officers, as well as from officers in other municipalities who live in Surrey and would prefer to work where they reside.

At one point, Mr. McCallum read what he said was a statement from B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth affirming the city plan and saying the province would assist.

Assistant RCMP Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander for the Mounties in Surrey, said the city is well within its rights to end their relationship with the force.

Mr. McDonald, who attended the swearing in at Surrey city hall, said the RCMP will continue provide "high quality " policing services for the community as long as they are contracted to do so.

Asked about making a case to stop Surrey’s plan, he said, “I don’t know that it’s our place to change anyone’s mind.”

Also Monday, the new council passed a motion to scrap a fully-funded 11-station light-rail transit system in Surrey.

In line with a campaign promise, Mr. McCallum and his team want to replace light rail with a SkyTrain system that will run from the existing King George station, now the end of the venerable Expo Line, to the City of Langley.

The LRT would cost $1.65-billion while estimates suggested Mr. McCallum’s SkyTrain would cost $2.9-billion. Mayor McCallum said a SkyTrain system could be built for the same cost as LRT.

Surrey will now have to make a case for change to the regional mayors council as well as the province and Ottawa.

Shortly after Mr. McCallum’s news conference, the CEO of TransLink, the regional transportation agency, said in a statement that they were pausing work on the project while they await guidance from the the mayor’s council and TransLink board.