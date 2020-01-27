Surrey mayor digs in heels to keep ride-sharing out, despite province’s green light for the service

The mayor of the largest suburb in B.C.’s Lower Mainland is mounting a spirited battle against global ride-sharing giant Uber in spite of the provincial decision to grant the company permission to operate late last week.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said on Monday he’s not backing away from the city’s aggressive opposition. On the weekend, 18 drivers got warning notices threatening future $500 fines for them, and fines for the company.

He said there will be no warning tickets after Monday – just real fines. That’s even though the Premier said on the weekend that no municipality has the power to block a ride-hailing company from operating.

The city assigned three bylaw officers to catch drivers on the weekend. They posed as potential fares and ordered cars on the Uber app and issued warning tickets when the drivers arrived.

“If a predator comes in to an industry that’s highly regulated … you would expect any mayor to stand up for their residents,” the mayor said. He outlined a list of ways in which Uber gets breaks that taxi companies don’t, from paying lower fees to having no cap on the number of cars they can deploy to being exempted from having to pick up people with disabilities.

He said he supports ride-hailing, but it has to be done fairly. And that’s especially important for Surrey, he said, because so many families rely on taxi income.

“That is why I’m making the case to protect the livelihood of so many residents,” said Mr. McCallum, who gets huge voter and financial support from many sectors of Surrey’s large South Asian community, which dominates the taxi industry.

Mr. McCallum’s stand is prompting repeated statements from the province that cities cannot prevent ride hailing.

“Provincial law is clear. No municipality has the authority to block the operation of ride-hailing services,” an e-mailed statement from the Transportation Ministry said on Monday. “The absence of a bylaw or business licence in specific municipalities related to ride hailing is not grounds for refusal of the service.”

But Mr. McCallum’s determined opposition is also highlighting a murky situation.

The passenger transportation board, B.C.’s independent licencing tribunal, spelled out that a ride-sharing company needs a local business licence.

Vancouver and Richmond have issued licences to Uber and Lyft, but the region has 20 other municipalities. Some, like Coquitlam, are fine with drivers operating with a Vancouver licence. Some, like Burnaby, say they want a local licence.

There is a plan to develop an inter-municipal licence to cover the region, but all councils will have to approve it.

Lyft has specified it wants to operate only in Vancouver and Richmond. But Uber is up and running everywhere, which is why it is being targeted in Surrey.

Surrey has not developed any kind of new licence for ride-hailing companies. Mr. McCallum has said the company can apply under the rules for taxi companies.

But he says council needs to decide what kind of ride-hailing rules it wants to support and then wait for the inter-municipal licence.

In the meantime, the mayor’s unusual tactics – it’s almost unheard of to send out bylaw officers looking for rule-breakers rather than responding to complaints – have some councillors questioning the benefit to the city.

“We’re trying to keep jobs and options here,” Councillor Jack Hundial said.

Mr. Hundial said councillors have had 1,600 e-mails from residents complaining about the mayor’s attempt to block Uber.

