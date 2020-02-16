Surrey Mounties investigating fatal accident involving pedestrian

The RCMP are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Friday evening in Surrey, B.C.
Police say the accident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 183 Street.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with their investigation.
The name of the deceased was not immediately released.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Surrey RCMP.
