 Skip to main content

British Columbia Surrey municipal police force given green light by B.C. government

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Surrey municipal police force given green light by B.C. government

Mike Hager
VANCOUVER
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, pictured, successfully campaigned last fall on a promise to replace the RCMP with an independent force and in May announced that he is open to public input to tweak the transition plan.

Ian Bailey/The Globe and Mail/The Globe and Mail

The B.C. government has approved Surrey’s transition away from its contract with the RCMP to form its own municipal force.

But in an effort to ensure some of the gaps in Surrey’s plan are filled, the province has appointed a new joint municipal-provincial committee named by the province and chaired by former attorney-general Wally Oppal.

Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth announced the support Thursday, stating the provincial government will pay for the work of the transition advisory group made up of staff from his ministry, City of Surrey staff and policing experts. This group, which has not yet been named, will work on the parts of Surrey’s transition plan that were not fully developed – namely IT and human-resources issues – with an aim toward meeting Surrey’s deadline of April of 2021 to complete this historic shift.

Story continues below advertisement

“They understand policing, they understand the issues involved and [meeting that deadline] will be the committee’s job,” Mr. Farnworth said at a news conference in downtown Vancouver Thursday. “We know that the RCMP in Surrey have done a terrific job and will continue to do a terrific job and that this process that’s been put in place is designed to ensure that we have as smooth a transition as possible.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum was unavailable to return The Globe and Mail’s request for comment Thursday, but signed a joint media statement with Mr. Farnworth announcing the move. Mr. McCallum successfully campaigned last fall on a promise to replace the RCMP with an independent force and in May announced that he is open to public input to tweak the transition plan.

Last month, a third councillor in his political coalition that won seven of eight city council seats quit, citing concerns about this policing plan.

The RCMP have policed Surrey since the 1950s, but the Mayor has argued that a municipal force would be more accountable to residents and lead to better policing.

Mr. Oppal said in a conference call on Thursday that the task ahead of the committee is extremely complex and includes helping Surrey complete the following tasks: putting in place a robust system to manage information and communications, creating a comprehensive recruitment and training plan, crafting a collective agreement with the new police officers, establishing a pension plan for these members and working out a process for existing Mounties who join the force to transfer their old pensions.

“We don’t want to make any mistakes and this is very serious work,” said Mr. Oppal, a former provincial judge and politician. “It’s not easy establishing a police force after we’ve had one police force in place for so many years.”

He added that the first major milestone of the transition will be the establishment of a civilian-led police board, an oversight body that needs to be created through provincial legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

A report released by the city in June estimated the operating cost for a municipal police force would be $192.5-million dollars in 2021 – about 11 per cent more than the current RCMP contract – and would fund 805 officers. An RCMP spokeswoman has said the Surrey detachment has 843 officers, a number Mr. McCallum disputes.

The city’s report estimated the move to a municipal force would also require one-time capital and transition costs of $39.2-million to cover administration, recruiting, equipment and other details. It stated the costs could be spread over four years at about $10-million annually.

Mr. Farnworth says the province will fund the team examining the split, but Surrey taxpayers would have to pay any other costs related to the transition and funding of a municipal department.

With a report from The Canadian Press

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter