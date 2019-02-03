Surrey police arrest suspect in SkyTrain shooting

Open this photo in gallery Additional photos of Daon Gordon Glasgow released by Surrey RCMP. These photos, spanning the past 20 years, illustrate how Glasgow has altered his appearance in the past.

Surrey RCMP have arrested the suspect identified in the shooting last week of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer on a SkyTrain station platform.

Daon Glasgow, 35, was arrested at about 5:30 on Sunday morning at a fourplex home in Burnaby, B.C. He has yet to be charged but the investigation continues while officers gather evidence from the home where Mr. Glasgow was apprehended.

Mr. Glasgow is suspected of the non-fatal shooting of transit police Constable Joshua Harms, 27, on the platform of the Scott Road SkyTrain station in Surrey during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon. Later that day, police declined to explain what exactly happened during the shooting, but said transit officers were fired upon when they attempted to engage a suspect at the SkyTrain station.

Constable Harms, who has been with the transit force for three years, was released from hospital late on Wednesday evening with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“This was a high-risk arrest,“ Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the officer in charge of the Surrey detachment of the RCMP, said at a news conference on Sunday morning. “At this time, Mr. Glasgow is being held with regard to the outstanding warrant for being unlawfully at large.”

He declined to comment on whether Mr. Glasgow was armed when arrested, but stressed Mr. Glasgow was brought into custody safely without any injuries to him or any officers.

He described the investigation as “very complex,” but was reluctant to get into details regarding how police made the arrest.

Chief Officer Barry Kross of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police said on Sunday that Constable Harms is doing well and recovering at home, noting the injured officer showed up to a briefing on the case on Saturday.

“Constable Harms attended our offices to the briefing of his squad to make sure he could raise and bolster their feelings during this period of time,” Mr. Kross said.

Sergeant Clint Hampton of the transit police said it is the first time in the 11-year history of the force that one of its officers has been shot.

After the shooting occurred, police released video surveillance footage of a suspect. Late Thursday, they identified Mr. Glasgow as the suspect.