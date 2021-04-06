 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Surrey RCMP, advocacy centre respond to report of sexual assault involving child victim, youth suspect

Surrey, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A statement from Surrey RCMP says its special victims unit is working with staff from Sophie’s Place to respond to the assault.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

RCMP say they are working with a child and youth advocacy centre in Surrey, B.C., as they investigate a sexual assault involving a child under 12 and a suspect who is just 13 years old.

A statement from Surrey RCMP says its special victims unit is working with staff from Sophie’s Place to respond to the assault.

The assault is alleged to have happened Monday in a city park.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect is not seriously physically hurt, but is upset and its victim services department is involved.

Because of the young ages of both victim and suspect, police say they involved Sophie’s Place, which is a collaboration between provincial government ministries, the Surrey RCMP and the City of Surrey.

The statement says the matter is being dealt with in a way “suitable for the situation, which includes measures to avoid further instances,” and parents are being reassured that the incident appears isolated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies