Surrey RCMP pull over party bus filled with 40 drunk, underage teens

Underage drinking in chauffeured vehicles has become the next target for RCMP in Surrey, B.C., after police say officers stopped a bus and found 40 intoxicated teens inside.

The RCMP say in a new release that it joined with Surrey bylaw enforcement members to focus enforcement on the so-called party buses.

Police say they made their discovery during a traffic stop last month where they found open liquor on the bus and all of those inside were between the ages of 15 and 18.

Police say they were acting on a tip that young people were paying a fee and being permitted to drink alcohol on board.

Numerous tickets were issued to the driver of the bus for infractions that included operating over the 35-person capacity, having open liquor in the vehicle and not holding a chauffeur’s licence.

Sgt. Ian MacLellan says the RCMP is releasing the information to make sure parents know how youth may be accessing alcohol in such situations.