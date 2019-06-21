Surrey RCMP seek public’s help in locating missing three-year-old boy

Open this photo in gallery Police say Brycein Toane is not believed to be in any danger, but investigators would like to speak with his parents. HO/The Canadian Press

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., want to find a three-year-old child who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Sgt. Shawn Baly says Brycein Toane was last seen in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood with his mother, Melissa-Sue Seale and father, Dallas Toane.

The boy’s father was spotted on Wednesday evening and his mother was seen late Thursday afternoon, but the family hasn’t been seen since then.

Police say Brycein is not believed to be in any danger, but investigators would like to speak with his parents.

They don’t say why they consider the youngster missing if he is believed to be with his parents.

Brycein is described as Metis, approximately 3 feet tall and 35 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

