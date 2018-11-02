Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum rejects call to return funds spent on LRT system

Surrey’s mayor-elect says the city won’t pay back $50-million spent on a light-rail system that he wants to replace with a more expensive SkyTrain project.

New Westminster mayor-elect Jonathan Coté proposed the refund, this week, in light of Surrey’s looming new transit agenda.

But Doug McCallum, elected last month as Surrey’s mayor, dismissed the idea.

“That won’t happen. It won’t happen,” Mr. McCallum told reporters on Thursday following a get-acquainted meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr. McCallum noted there have been previous changes in regional transit plans, but municipalities were never compelled to cover the costs of those changes.

“We have no intention of paying that,” Mr. McCallum said in his most detailed comments to the media since election night.

Indeed, Mr. McCallum came out of the meeting with Mr. Trudeau bullish about making his campaign promise work.

Mr. McCallum, previously Surrey’s mayor from 1996 to 2005, promised voters he and his Safe Surrey Coalition candidates would replace the proposed light-rail system with a SkyTrain project. They won the mayor’s office and seven of eight council seats.

“It was a very good meeting, with very good thoughts about the fact that the federal government does listen to the concerns of Surrey,” Mr. McCallum told reporters at a downtown hotel.

The federal government has contributed $483.8-million to a proposed 11-station Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT. TransLink, the regional transit authority, is funding the rest of it.

The shift from LRT to SkyTrain would have to win the support of the council of Lower Mainland mayors, which approved the project and a $2.83-billion east-west subway in Vancouver.

A 2017 study found a SkyTrain project for Surrey, a city southeast of Vancouver expected to be the most populous in the province in the next 30 years, would cost $2.91-billion.

The planned tram-like light-rail line is budgeted at $1.65-billion. The money is part of a pool of funds the regional mayors raised for the two projects.

Mr. McCallum said he and Mr. Trudeau discussed transit as well as a plan to replace the RCMP, as Surrey’s police agency, with an independent police force.

Mr. Trudeau did not speak with the media after the meeting, but previously said he was willing to work with any Lower Mainland community on its transit needs.

During a question-and-answer session with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade earlier Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa would work with the Vancouver-region leaders on their projects.

“We have said we will be full partners on these projects,” said Mr. Trudeau, adding that partnership includes flexibility in dealing with changes in transit plans.

He said there is $2.7-billion set aside for infrastructure projects in B.C. and he trusts B.C. voices on how it is spent.

Surrey’s new mayor said he had a long meeting with an engineering company that did some consulting work for TransLink.

He said they spoke about the timing of designing the new SkyTrain system, and other matters. “The comments were very pleasing to me, very supportive.”

Asked for the name of the company, Mr. McCallum said, “I-B something. I can’t remember.”