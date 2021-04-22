 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Suspect arrested after teen badly injured in incident at Victoria tent encampment

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Police say a suspect has been arrested following an incident at a Victoria tent encampment where officers faced a hostile crowd while trying to help a 15-year-old with serious injuries.

A statement from police says the suspect fled Tuesday night as officers responded to reports that the teen had been assaulted and choked while visiting the camp in Beacon Hill Park.

Const. Cam MacIntyre says a 38-year-old man was arrested in the park Wednesday and remains in custody awaiting recommended charges, including assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Officers trying to get medical treatment for the teenager reported they were assaulted, bitten and spat upon as they entered the tent encampment late Tuesday.

They say campers tried to pull the teen away from them as he was apprehended under the Child, Family and Community Service Act.

MacIntyre says police later learned the victim is developmentally delayed and had been reported missing from home.

