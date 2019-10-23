 Skip to main content

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says she’s not aware of invitation to address B.C. legislature

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a rally at the Alberta Legislature Building, in Edmonton, on Oct. 18, 2019.

Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says she is not aware of an invitation to speak in British Columbia’s provincial legislature.

Earlier on Tuesday, the leader of the province’s Green party said he had extended an invitation to the 16-year-old Swede.

Andrew Weaver said he had spoken to Speaker Darryl Plecas and that he had agreed to allow her to address the legislature if Thunberg was willing.

Thunberg wrote on her Twitter page late Tuesday night that she doesn’t know anything about an invitation to Victoria, and had “definitely not declined it because of concerns about emissions from the public transport ferry.”

She says she tries to visit as many places as she can, but there’s not enough time to go everywhere.

However, Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday.

