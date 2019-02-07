Taiwan seeks Ottawa’s help deporting three fugitives accused of fraud

Open this photo in gallery Su Chen Tuan's blog, where she shared her recipes, beauty and travel tips, and her thoughts on self-improvement, gained her fame and popularity in Taiwan.

Taiwanese officials are seeking assistance from the Canadian government to deport three fugitives who are accused of being involved in a multimillion-dollar fraud case back in their homeland and fleeing to this country.

Su Chen Tuan, better known as the hugely popular blogger Lady Nai Nai, has been accused along with her husband, Huang Po Chien, and her father-in-law, Huang Li Hsiung, of defrauding investors and clients of more than $40-million. Victims allegedly include investors in Ab Initio Medicina, a high-end cosmetic surgery clinic operated by the couple in Taipei that closed late last year.

“In conformity with the Canadian law, we hope Canada would assist to deport [the fugitives],” said Alice Wang, senior assistant director of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vancouver. “Taiwan is in the process of seeking official co-operation with Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the website of Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau, Ministry of Justice, the three have been wanted by the Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutors Office since Jan. 8.

Ms. Wang declined to comment on whether Taiwanese authorities know the whereabouts of the three in Canada, but noted they are in discussion with Canadian law-enforcement agencies.

Angela Savard, a spokesperson for the Canadian Justice Department, refused to say whether Taiwan has lodged a formal extradition request. Any discussions that may or may not have taken place with Taiwan authorities are confidential state-to-state communications, she said in a statement.

Even though Taiwan doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Canada, it still can pursue the process through specific agreements, said Gary Botting, a Vancouver extradition lawyer. But such arrangements can be complicated and “are a bit like reinventing the wheel,” he said.

Taiwanese lawyer Chiu Ya-Chun, who represents some of the alleged victims in this case, said a number of her clients have suffered significant financial losses after borrowing money to invest in Ms. Su’s company.

She said she hopes the two governments can work together to apprehend the fugitives.

“I hope she could be brought back [to Taiwan] as soon as possible and sent for trial,” Ms. Chiu said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Huang Li Hsiung is a prominent obstetrician-gynecologist in Taiwan, who used to be the attending doctor at the National Taiwan University Hospital.

She added her clients were aware of the sudden shutdown of the clinic on Dec. 1, 2018.

Ms. Su’s blog, where she shared her recipes, beauty and travel tips, and her thoughts on self-improvement, gained her fame and popularity in Taiwan. She was once a guest on some Taiwanese talk shows and is an author of several self-development books.

Ms. Su’s father-in-law, Mr. Huang, director of Ab Initio Medicina, is also a prominent obstetrician-gynecologist in Taiwan, who used to be the attending doctor at the National Taiwan University Hospital.

News that the family allegedly fled overseas with millions of dollars has attracted a lot of media attention in Taiwan, after reports suggested they had applied for refugee status in Canada.

Melissa Anderson, spokesperson for Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, stated in an e-mail that she couldn’t confirm or deny whether any of them had made a refugee claim in Canada because that information is private.

Canada Border Services Agency declined to comment on specifics of a particular case.

Story continues below advertisement

The trio’s flight from Taiwan prompted a Facebook group to share information and clues about the their whereabouts in Canada.

Sophin Lin, a Taiwanese Canadian living in Richmond, B.C., said she established the group after reading the news about Ms. Su from Taiwanese media.

She said at first, she just invited a few of her friends to join the group, but after a Taiwanese media outlet reported the group’s existence, she said many people from Taiwan requested to join, which brought the number of members to more than 3,000.

“The news [about the fleeing family] is reported by Taiwan media 24/7,” she said.

With a report from Wendy Stueck