British Columbia

Talks break off for union representing 900 Metro Vancouver SkyTrain workers

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A SkyTrain passes maintenance equipment as it travels behind houses on Stainsbury Ave., in Vancouver, on Monday Oct. 7, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Contract talks have broken off between the union representing 900 Metro Vancouver SkyTrain workers and the B.C. Rapid Transit Company.

The announcement from CUPE local 7000 comes on the same day that contract negotiations resumed between Coast Mountain Bus Company and Unifor, the union that represents 5,000 bus and SeaBus workers in Metro Vancouver.

A CUPE statement says its talks broke down Tuesday over several key issues.

It says the two sides have had 40 bargaining sessions since May.

The statement says the company failed to address issues of a sick plan, staffing levels and forced overtime and didn’t offer fair wages.

Union members haven’t yet taken a strike vote and their contract expired at the end of August.

