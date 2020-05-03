 Skip to main content
Teens set off flare in B.C. store in ‘reckless’ act, traumatize clerk, RCMP say

NANAIMO, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP are accusing two teenagers of creating mayhem in a convenience store in Nanaimo, B.C., after shoplifting and then setting off a flare indoors on their way out.

Mounties say in a news release the alleged incident occurred Saturday night and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

They say a lone employee reported two young men picked up a few items and, before leaving without paying, one of them discharged a single-tube flare in the direction of the employee.

The fire ignited merchandise and caused extensive structural damage inside and outside the store, and firefighters put out the blaze.

The employee was forced outside and the discarded flare was found outside the business.

Investigators have identified both suspects, who are 16, by reviewing security footage but have not been able to locate them.

“This was a reckless and extremely dangerous act that has significantly impacted a local business, traumatized the clerk and could have resulted in significant personal injury to the employee,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

