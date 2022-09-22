An aerial view of the devastation of Highway 8 in B.C. after flooding on the Nicola River. Globe reporter Nancy Macdonald received two nominations for the 2022 Webster Awards, including one for a multimedia which described the destruction of the highway in last winter’s intense flooding in the province.Artur Gajda/The Globe and Mail

Four stories by The Globe and Mail are finalists for the 2022 Webster Awards, which recognize excellence in journalism from British Columbia.

The categories in which The Globe was nominated are multimedia reporting, diversity and inclusion reporting, feature and enterprise reporting and business journalism.

Globe reporter Nancy Macdonald received two nominations, including for her feature story about the death of a Cree teen at a group home, which highlighted flaws in B.C.’s child welfare services for Indigenous children. Her other nomination was for multimedia feature alongside Timothy Moore and Artur Gajda, which described the thorough destruction of B.C’s Highway 8 in last winter’s intense flooding in the province.

A report by journalists Mike Hager, Chen Wang and Ian Bailey on the low rate of charges being laid for hate crimes in various Canadian municipalities was nominated for the Webster Award for diversity and inclusion reporting.

Vancouver-based Globe business reporter Brent Jang was also nominated for his story on the obstacles Canada faces on its path to becoming a major player in the liquefied natural gas industry.

The nominations for the Webster Awards were announced at a reception on Tuesday evening in Vancouver. The organization also presented the 2022 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award to Vancouver Sun columnist Stephen Hume during the ceremony.

The Jack Webster Foundation was created in 1986 after the retirement of its namesake. Mr. Webster was a well-known, influential reporter in Western Canada, and the organization says the awards are meant to create a community where B.C. journalism thrives.