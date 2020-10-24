The latest: Polls close in the 2020 B.C. election

British Columbia voters who hadn’t already cast a ballot in the province’s election had their last opportunity to make their choice today.

More than a million of B.C.'s 3.5 million registered voters had cast their ballots in advance or by mail-in ballot during the pandemic-era election. Those votes will not be counted today, but rather, under the terms of the Elections Act, starting Nov. 6 at the earliest. That will delay the outcome of the first B.C. election held during a pandemic until mid November.

The B.C. election is today. Here’s where the Greens, Liberals and NDP stand on the issues

8 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. EDT

Polls close in the 2020 B.C. election

The polls have closed in British Columbia’s election, but whether a winner can be declared Saturday night is up in the air because of an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.

Mail-in-ballot requests surged during the pandemic. The pandemic meant the election was mostly fought online. Gone were rallies, replaced by virtual town halls. Handshakes turned into elbow bumps.

- Canadian Press

7:30 p.m. PDT / 10:30 p.m. EDT

Watch key ridings

Chilliwack-Kent, Coquitlam-Burke and Mountain Cowichan Valley are among some of The Globe’s recommendations of ridings to follow this election.

Click here to find more information on key ridings in the B.C. election

- Ian Bailey

7 p.m. PDT / 10 p.m. EDT

About half a million mail-in ballots returned

Elections BC says nearly half a million mail-in ballots have been returned as people tried to avoid going to the polls to vote in B.C.'s election during the pandemic.

It says 724,279 vote-by-mail packages were requested, with nearly 498,000 returned as of Friday night.

Voters had until the polls close today to return the mail-in ballots.

There are nearly 3.5 million registered voters in British Columbia.

- Canadian Press

9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT

Leaders go to the polls

NDP Leader John Horgan was among just over 681,000 people who cast their ballots during the week-long advance voting period that ended Wednesday.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau voted early Saturday at a community centre in the Vancouver Island community of Shawnigan Lake, and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson cast his ballot at a polling station in Vancouver.

“From what I have heard, turnout has been steady throughout the morning and I think things have gone well so far,” Andy Watson said, from Victoria, in an interview. “I’ve heard of some places having lines. I haven’t heard of extensive lines anywhere.”

- Justine Hunter, Ian Bailey, Canadian Press

8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EDT

Polls open

There is no computer network allowing Elections BC to know in real time how many voters were casting ballots on voting day.

- Canadian Press

Today is the last day of voting in the B.C. election. More than one million voters have already cast a ballot in advance polls and by mail. Elections officials say this will be as easy and safe as going out for a cup of coffee. https://t.co/CoWVmReeua — justine_hunter (@justine_hunter) October 24, 2020

With files from the Canadian Press