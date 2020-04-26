The simple pleasures helping this 87-year-old survive weeks in quarantine

Open this photo in gallery Bridget Milner, 87, seen here in Vancouver on April 9, 2020, is trying her best to cope with her situation, but her routine and her indomitable attitude could also uplift those isolating at home with a good deal more freedom. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Bridget Milner wakes each morning whenever her two cats, Ninja and KitKat, begin meowing for their breakfast.

This fail-safe alarm helps bring the 87-year-old a measure of normalcy as she enters her ninth week of isolation in her one-bedroom apartment at Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre, a 150-unit complex for seniors that has been battling an outbreak of COVID-19 that has so far killed 12 of her fellow residents.

On Feb. 20, three weeks before the novel coronavirus was confirmed in the facility and residents were kept in their rooms, Ms. Milner’s doctor told her to quarantine herself after she caught the seasonal flu.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Milner, like thousands of older Canadians who live in locked-down facilities, is trying her best to cope with her situation, but her routine and her indomitable attitude could also uplift those isolating at home with a good deal more freedom.

The day her sudden quarantine began, she had planned a 108th birthday celebration for her mother, Merle O’Hara, who lives three floors below her in the long-term-care wing of Haro Park.

“When I came out of the doctor’s office, I phoned my two daughters and said: ‘Everything is in place and you have to take over [hosting the party],’ ” Ms. Milner recently told The Globe and Mail over the phone.

Neither Ms. Milner nor her mother have tested positive for the virus. Since her quarantine began, she has stopped all visits from her three children and is leaving near-daily voicemails on a special line monitored by the local health authority to get updates on the condition of her mother, who has dementia but is known to speed through the hallways in her wheelchair. Hours after she requests an update by voicemail, staff with Vancouver Coastal Health will call back to tell her how her mother is doing, she said.

“She was born in 1912, and fortunately she is very strong, but we still worry about her,” Ms. Milner says of her mother, who has some bad days, and good ones when she is lucid and able to hold conversations. “I think she must find it very difficult. She is someone who is all over the place."

What is my province or territory’s coronavirus lockdown like, and when will it be lifted? A guide

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

For her part, Ms. Milner says she is coping okay with her lockdown, perhaps in large part because the discipline to survive institutional conditions was drilled into her more than half a century ago at a boarding school in the mountains of her native Jamaica.

“I’m sort of used to it, being in the apartment by myself,” the dual Jamaican and Canadian citizen told The Globe. “Because I have had the cats as company, it’s not as lonely. Some people are very restless – because they’re not used to being confined.”

Story continues below advertisement

Her son Colin Milner, a consultant who helps seniors’ communities around the world educate their residents on how to lead more active lives, said it has been tough but essential to restrict visits to the digital realm.

Mr. Milner said it is very important that relatives find a way to connect with their loved ones daily – not weekly – during the lockdown, because “there is no one else there.”

“That’s why they put prisoners in isolation, because it breaks them down,” Mr. Milner said “Isolation is something that you want to try to avoid in an ideal world at all costs.”

Most days, after Ms. Milner feeds her felines, she fixes herself some porridge and orange juice or green tea. Then she will log onto her computer to read the news or maybe tune in to one of the internet’s most popular forms of entertainment: cat videos.

After lunch is brought to her room around 12:30 p.m., she will spend the afternoon watching nature documentaries or reading thrillers. Perennial bestsellers Clive Cussler and James Patterson are two of her favourite authors.

“They’re good writers and the books are not exactly thin.”

Story continues below advertisement

Between them, Ms. Milner and her mother have lived through other global pandemics such as the Spanish flu, and seen modern science create vaccines for polio and smallpox. Luckily, no one in their family was touched by these bygone threats, she says, but her great-grandfather contracted – and survived – tuberculosis while working as a surveyor on the construction of the Panama Canal.

Ms. Milner, who twice escaped near-fatal flooding in Jamaica, says she cannot remember experiencing a global event as dramatic as the COVID-19 pandemic. Once her isolation ends, she says she is looking forward to resuming simple pleasures such as getting some tea at the nearby coffee shop or strolling to the pharmacy.

Until then, she has one simple piece of advice for the millions of Canadians quarantined or isolating themselves to stop the transmission of the virus: “Find things that you like to do.”

Christopher Mio and Meghan Hoople found themselves jobless and wanting to help in the wake of COVID-19 isolation in Toronto. After flyering their neighbourhood with a free-of-charge offer, they received an outpouring of support and requests from people in need.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.