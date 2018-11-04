The unanswered questions in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

When B.C. Attorney-General David Eby delivered his report on what the electoral reform ballot should offer voters this fall, he left a number of things to be decided only if changes are adopted. Twenty-nine things, to be precise.

If voters choose change, an independent electoral boundaries commission will be appointed and an all-party committee of members of the Legislative Assembly will be struck to sort out a myriad of details – depending on which of the three options of proportional representation (PR) is adopted.

Here are some of the matters that won’t be sorted out before voters make their decisions, if B.C.'s next election is held under a new electoral system:

Story continues below advertisement

If it is mixed-member proportional (MMP):

MMP blends B.C.'s current, single-member first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system with some List PR seats (a list of candidates representing a political party) allocated on a regional or provincial level.

A legislature committee will decide:

Total number of MLAs in the province: either a specific number or a range, up to a maximum of 95.

Exact ratio of FPTP seats to List PR seats: up to a maximum of 40 per cent of List PR seats.

The type of party list to be used: It could be a closed list, in which the order of candidates is determined by the political parties; or, an open list, in which voters vote for specific candidates; or an open list with a party option, allowing voters to choose a specific candidate or endorse their chosen party’s order of candidates.

Whether voters will have one vote that counts for both the local candidate and the List PR seat allocation; or two votes, one for the local candidate and one for the List PR seat allocation;

The method for determining the order in which List PR seats are allocated.

The method or methods for filling single-member districts and List PR seat vacancies.

An electoral boundaries commission will decide:

Number and configuration of regions.

Number and configuration of FPTP districts in each region.

Number of list seats in each region.

If it is dual-member proportional (DMP):

Under DMP, most of the province’s existing single-member electoral districts would be merged to create two-member districts, but the largest rural districts could remain unchanged as single-member districts. For the dual-member ridings, political parties would nominate up to two candidates per electoral district. The first seats are won by the first candidates of the party that receives the most votes in each electoral district. The second seats are allocated using a formula that weighs province-wide voting results and the individual district results.

A legislature committee will decide:

Total number of MLAs in the province: either a specific number or a range, up to a maximum of 95.

An electoral boundaries commission will decide:

Number and configuration of single-member districts.

Configuration of two-member districts.

If it is rural-urban proportional (RUP):

This is a mixed voting system that uses the single transferable vote (STV) to elect MLAs in urban and semi-urban areas – electoral districts will have multiple members and voters rank their preferences for candidates. In rural areas, voters would use MMP – they would have a single MLA chosen using FPTP, but with a small number of List PR seats allocated to provide some proportionality in these regions.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A committee of MLAs will decide:

Total number of MLAs in the province: either a specific number or a range, up to a maximum of 95.

Ratio of FPTP seats to List PR seats in MMP regions.

For MMP seats, a wide range of issues need to be decided including:

Closed or open party lists;

Whether voters will have one vote or two;

The electoral boundaries commission will decide: