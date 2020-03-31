 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Thieves break into Vancouver paramedic’s car, steal essential work equipment

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Thieves have stolen all the vital equipment of a Vancouver paramedic, putting her out of work until she can replace the gear.

Annelie Van der Heyden had just completed a nearly 12-hour shift late Sunday and decided to leave her gear in her car, rather than carry it, and possibly the new coronavirus, into her home.

She discovered Monday that thieves had broken into the trunk of the car, stealing a bag filled with two uniforms, boots, masks, a stethoscope, helmet and everything else she needs to do her job.

It’s all replaceable but Van der Heyden says she’ll have to pay for everything and until then, she’s unable to work.

She says she’s still in disbelief and expected some sort of “code of respect” from thieves who must have known they were making off with supplies belonging to a paramedic.

Van der Heyden says the toughest loss is the theft of a coveted pin awarded to paramedics who assist in the birth of a baby.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, the stork pin’,” she said of the award she earned last summer.

She said she’s optimistic that the pin and the rest of her gear will be returned.

“Here’s hoping I can get it back maybe, when they realize it’s of no use to them and of really important use to me,” said Van der Heyden.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
