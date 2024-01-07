Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say a third shooting in as many days has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

They say officers responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. Saturday and found the man, who was then taken to hospital.

Police say two suspects were observed running away from the scene.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

They are also investigating two other shootings that happened in the city since Thursday, neither of which resulted in deaths or injuries.

Insp. Darren Carr says officers are “working tirelessly” on all three of the cases.

“Public safety is our top priority. These incidents are isolated, targeted and involving a small group of individuals,” he said in a news release.