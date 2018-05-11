Thousands forced to evacuate in B.C. amid risk of Fraser Valley flood

Open this photo in gallery Flooding is seen in Grand Forks, B.C. in this undated handout photo. HO/The Canadian Press

The Fraser Valley is under threat of flooding, B.C. officials say, as a surge in water levels in the province’s Interior has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the opening of a regional emergency centre in Surrey, empowered to co-ordinate planning for the valley east of Vancouver as the waters of the Fraser River rose ahead of where they should be at this time of year.

“People need to be aware that it is not just the Interior of British Columbia that is at risk of floods, but also the Lower Mainland and the Fraser,” Mr. Farnworth said in an interview. Emergency Info BC this week said flooding in the province had led to evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and seven First Nations.

Premier John Horgan, citing the evacuation of more than 4,000 individuals across the province due to flooding, said on Friday that the government is responding to the situation with measures that include disaster financial assistance to affected people in the Cariboo and Thompson Nicola regions. In addition, millions of sandbags have been distributed where needed to help hold back floodwaters.

“The flood season has only just begun. We are working closely with local governments to protect communities, and we will continue to assist in any way we can,” Mr. Horgan said in a statement.

David Campbell, head of the British Columbia River Forecast Centre, told a media briefing that water from melted snowpacks and rain is leading to “fairly rapid” rises in the Fraser River system as part of a trend that observers expect will continue into next week.

Kelowna Alta. B.C. Okanagan Lake Detail B.C. Vancouver U.S. Beaverdell Okanagan Falls Kettle River West Kettle River Keremeos Granby River Okanagan River Similkameen River Grand Forks Osoyoos Midway 0 10 U.S. KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU Alta. Kelowna B.C. Okanagan Lake Detail B.C. Vancouver U.S. Beaverdell Okanagan Falls Kettle River West Kettle River Keremeos Granby River Okanagan River Similkameen River Grand Forks Midway Osoyoos 0 10 U.S. KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU Alta. Kelowna B.C. Detail Okanagan Lake Vancouver U.S. B.C. Beaverdell Okanagan Falls Kettle River West Kettle River Keremeos Granby River Okanagan River Similkameen River Osoyoos Grand Forks Midway 0 10 U.S. KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

“As water is rising throughout the region, we are seeing that this is making its way down into the Fraser River system. We have had rises for the Fraser system from the headwaters down to the Lower Mainland. We are expecting that trend to continue,” Mr. Campbell said.

Meanwhile, he said there is a kind of ongoing “holding pattern” as heavy rain and water from warmed snow packs works its way through the province’s river systems.

As of Friday, there were 31 evacuation orders in B.C affecting 1,993 homes, and 23 states of local emergency, according to Chris Duffy, executive director of programs with Emergency Management BC.

He told the media briefing that there are 36 evacuation alerts affecting 930 homes in the province and that 19 local emergency operations centres have been activated.

Grand Forks, a community of about 4,000 people in the West Kootenay region about 500 kilometres east of Vancouver, has been hit hard by flooding.

City resident Steve Horkoff said the water seemed, on Friday, to be receding a bit, but that the future is uncertain given melting snow in area mountains and the warmth of the day. “I don’t know what the hell to call this,” he said in an interview, adding that his home had been spared from flooding, but the rising waters have affected various properties in town.

Real-time* hydrometric data graph for Okanagan Lake at Kelowna, B.C. Primary water level (provisional–subject to change, in metres, data recorded every 5 minutes 190 180 170 160 150 140 130 May 4 2018 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Real-time* hydrometric data graph for Granby River at Grand Forks, B.C. Data recorded every 5 minutes Primary water level (provisional), in metres, left scale 600 5.0 Discharge (provisional), in cubic metres per second, right scale 4.5 500 4.0 400 3.5 300 3.0 200 2.5 100 2.0 0 May 4 2018 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 11 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: EXTRACTED FROM THE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA REAL-TIME HYDROMETRIC DATA WEB SITE. *REAL-TIME UNIT VALUE DATA TO THE PUBLIC WITHIN 6 HOURS OF RECORDING IN THE FIELD Real-time* hydrometric data graph for Okanagan Lake at Kelowna, B.C. Primary water level (provisional–subject to change, in metres, data recorded every 5 minutes 190 180 170 160 150 140 130 May 4 2018 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Real-time* hydrometric data graph for Granby River at Grand Forks, B.C. Data recorded every 5 minutes Primary water level (provisional), in metres, left scale 600 5.0 4.5 500 Discharge (provisional), in cubic metres per second, right scale 4.0 400 3.5 300 3.0 200 2.5 100 2.0 0 May 4 2018 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 11 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: EXTRACTED FROM THE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA REAL-TIME HYDROMETRIC DATA WEB SITE. *REAL-TIME UNIT VALUE DATA TO THE PUBLIC WITHIN 6 HOURS OF RECORDING IN THE FIELD Real-time* hydrometric data graph for Okanagan Lake at Kelowna, B.C. Primary water level (provisional–subject to change, in metres, data recorded every 5 minutes 190 180 170 160 150 140 130 May 4 2018 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Real-time* hydrometric data graph for Granby River at Grand Forks, B.C. Data recorded every 5 minutes 600 5.0 Primary water level (provisional), in metres, left scale Discharge (provisional), in cubic metres per second, right scale 4.5 500 4.0 400 3.5 300 3.0 200 2.5 100 2.0 0 May 4 2018 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 11 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: EXTRACTED FROM THE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA REAL-TIME HYDROMETRIC DATA WEBSITE. *REAL-TIME UNIT VALUE DATA TO THE PUBLIC WITHIN 6 HOURS OF RECORDING IN THE FIELD

Frank Konrad, the mayor of Grand Forks, said things were going “relatively well,” but that he was leaving management of the situation to the emergency operations centre.

He said in an interview that he had not been downtown to check the situation. “There’s already so many lookie loos driving around; curiosity, obviously, is getting the better of most people and it’s causing so many traffic jams and problems,” he said,

Asked about damage to local businesses, he said the credit union has water in its basement, but City Hall has not been touched. He said he has not otherwise been briefed on the situation.

He said there was flooding last year, but it was not as bad as this year.

Mr. Campbell, during his media conference, said he expects continued pressure in the Boundary region of the province, particularly in Grand Forks.

Mr. Konrad said the situation appears to be a mix of good and bad news. “We have crested apparently this morning. The outlook is that it won’t subside anytime soon, but, hopefully, no further higher levels,” he said,